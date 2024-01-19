Authorities search Kentfield middle school after report of man with gun on campus

Authorities searched a middle school campus in Marin County and locked down a gym where a basketball practice was underway Thursday evening following a report of a man with a handgun on campus.

About 7 p.m. a caller told the Marin County Sheriff's Office that a man with a gun was seen at A.E. Kent Middle School, at 800 College Ave. in the unincorporated Kentfield area of Marin County.

"The caller told dispatch they were initially flagged down by a juvenile who had seen the man with the gun, but they were unsure of the validity of the claim," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Another caller said they had also see a man matching the description of the earlier report. In that instance no gun was seen, only a man holding a cell phone.

Deputies searched the campus and locked down the gym, where a basketball practice was underway.

"An exhaustive search was conducted, with no evidence or persons matching the description located on the school campus," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies helped escort students and parents to their cars, to leave the campus as a precaution.

It's not believed there is a threat to the campus or students.

The sheriff's office plans to review security camera footage with school staff.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact public information officer, Sgt Adam Schermerhorn at A_Schermerhorn@marinsheriff.org