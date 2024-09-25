ATV rider suspected of striking SFPD officer and pedestrian arrested for attempted murder

A man suspected of striking a San Francisco police officer and a pedestrian while riding an ATV in February has been arrested, police said.

On the night of Feb. 11, following the Super Bowl, officers with the Stunt Driving Response Unit were called to a gas station on the 4200 block of Mission Street to tow a vehicle in another case when they were surrounded by people on dirt bikes and one on an ATV. Police said the group began circling the gas pumps and drove recklessly.

Surveillance video showed the ATV rider striking and nearly running over the police officer and striking a pedestrian. Police said the suspect left his vehicle behind and left on a dirt bike driven by a different suspect.

Surveillance footage of a person being struck by an ATV rider at a gas station on Mission Street in San Francisco, Feb. 11, 2024. SFPD

Both the officer and pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was treated at a nearby hospital.

Following an investigation, police arrested the suspect on Aug. 29 without incident. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Julian Alberto Ulloagomez, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and filing a false police report.

"While these investigations can take time due to varying factors, investigators continue to work tirelessly to investigate and follow up on these incidents," police said in a statement. "SFPD does not tolerate this dangerous behavior and reckless drivers, of any vehicle, will be held accountable."

Jail records show Ullagomez remains in custody without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".