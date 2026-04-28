New cell tower being built in San Francisco neighborhood despite pushback

A controversial AT&T cell tower is coming to the San Francisco Diamond Heights neighborhood, despite community pushback.

Daniel Shereck, a resident and member of the Diamond Heights Community Association, helped lead the charge against its construction.

"Their proposal says they've got a large brown tower just about 10 stories tall," Shereck said.

AT&T will install a 104-foot macro cell tower in the heart of the neighborhood, next to the San Francisco police academy, a local playground and nearby homes.

"It's going to be enormous," Shereck said.

The city approved the tower, despite opposition from Shereck and members of the Diamond Heights Community Association, who told CBS News Bay Area the tower is an unnecessary eyesore that poses wildfire and pollution risks.

"We're really just asking AT&T to follow the alternatives that they have done elsewhere," Shereck said.

But in a tense hearing before the Board of Supervisors, Cami Blackstone, director of external affairs for AT&T, argued there's a significant need for the tower. She also says there is no evidence of wildfire or health risks, despite residents' claims.

"I was very dispirited. I'm really concerned about the future of San Francisco," Shereck said.

Shereck says the neighborhood will try to find some middle ground.

"Given what we can suggest at this point would probably be considering the color of the tower, covering up exposed wires, trying to make the antenna somewhat less obvious in the community," Shereck said.

