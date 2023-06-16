Assault, armed robbery at Oakland motel leaves victim hospitalized
OAKLAND -- A violent armed robbery of several people at a motel in Oakland sent one victim to the hospital Friday.
The robbery happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the Travel Inn on the 400 block of W. MacArthur Blvd. Oakland Police said officers responded to a call of a person who had been robbed and was bleeding.
When officers arrived they determined that multiple victims were robbed by multiple people. One of the robbers had a firearm and used it to assault one of the victims, police said.
Medics took the victim to a hospital and there was no immediate word on the person's condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3326.
