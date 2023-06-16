Watch CBS News
Assault, armed robbery at Oakland motel leaves victim hospitalized

OAKLAND -- A violent armed robbery of several people at a motel in Oakland sent one victim to the hospital Friday.

The robbery happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the Travel Inn on the 400 block of W. MacArthur Blvd. Oakland Police said officers responded to a call of a person who had been robbed and was bleeding.

Medics transport victim in assault, robbery at a Travel Inn at 444 W. MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland, June 16, 2023. Citizen App

When officers arrived they determined that multiple victims were robbed by multiple people. One of the robbers had a firearm and used it to assault one of the victims, police said. 

Medics took the victim to a hospital and there was no immediate word on the person's condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3326.

