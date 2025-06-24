"Just put the nail in the coffin:" A's fans react to groundbreaking in Las Vegas

It's something many former Athletics fans dreamed of: shovels in the ground, the first steps in building a new stadium. But it isn't happening in Oakland. Groundbreaking for the A's new stadium is happening in Las Vegas.

"There's no wrong way for a fan to deal with this," explained former Athletics fan, Carl Moren. "It's like losing a loved one, there's no wrong way to grieve."

Moren is a co-founder of The Last Dive Bar, a group that creates apparel celebrating the Oakland Coliseum, the A's home for 57 years.

Moren's father had season tickets before he was even born.

"As soon as I knew what was going on we were going to As, Warriors and Raiders games all the time," Moren said about all the former Oakland teams he used to support, but now he feels differently. "I am not a fan of the team. I don't care what the team does on the field."

Another now-former fan and President of Save Oakland Sports, Christopher Dobbins, echoed his sentiment.

"Super upset at the A's leadership for leaving. Also it's kind of upsetting the City of Oakland didn't get it together to make it happen," said Dobbins.

Dobbins isn't following the team at all, but Moren can't help but watch the progress of the move.

"Groundbreakings happen without the actual thing getting built," Moren said. "I think the German word is Schadenfreude, which is sort of when you are enjoying someone else's downfall and there seems to be a lot of hiccups along the way."

He does think it will happen eventually, but he questions the cost and the time frame. A's Owner John Fisher said he's heard those questions.

"We've got a lot of people here in Vegas and elsewhere who are cheering," said Fisher. "You know these projects are difficult. It's understandable that people are like, why isn't this open yesterday? "

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was also at the groundbreaking supporting the effort.

"To me, it's economic drivers, it's jobs," explained Lombardo about how he views the new stadium and the incoming Athletics franchise.

At this point, Moren hopes it happens because he's tired of seeing the team in limbo.

"When there's all these questions that are floating around and unanswered and a lot of uncertainty, it can give you hope and like that movie Shawshank Redemption, hope can drive a man crazy," Moren said. "I think in some ways it's like just put the nail in the coffin. Let's get this thing over with."