Artists finalize float preps for Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco

The countdown is on for the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco this weekend, and artists are putting the finishing touches on the parade floats inside the Pier 19 warehouse.

"We've kind of defied gravity with this sculpture. And I'm really excited to see this most through the streets with all the lights on it," Stephanie Mufson, the owner of The Parade Guys, told CBS News Bay Area.

Mufson has been the brains and hands behind the parade for nearly 20 years.

"One of my favorites this year, this is for Bank of America. What I love about this one so much is how colorful it is. It's very whimsical and kind of fantastical," said Mufson. "You can see there's a lot of cute little details like butterflies flying in the plants. We've got these big oversized cherry blossoms growing over it."

She and her team of more than 20 Bay Area local artists and designers have been working together for the past two months inside the Pier 19 warehouse.

"We really try to approach everything with a diversity of color, style," said Mufson. "We want things to stand out."

She added that the floats stand 30 feet long and about 13 feet high.

"This is probably my most exciting time going into the parade, because of all the anticipation, all the energy, all the exciting energy, the festive spirit," Donald Luu, president of the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

He said all of the festivities for the Year of the Snake will be even more memorable. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie will be the honorary marshal in the parade.

"Starting with the mayor's inaugural celebration in Chinatown and then continuing with our flower fair and Lunar New Year, we really want to see this really successful for Chinatown, the neighborhood around it, and San Francisco," Luu said.

Back at the Pier 19 warehouse, Mufson hopes that community members arriving from near and far can enjoy the parade and share the same passion for art.

"I hope that when people see this, they don't only see something beautiful, but they recognize the artistry that went into it," she said.

The parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. from Market and Second to Kearny and Jackson.