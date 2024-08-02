Arson investigators probe suspicious fires in Santa Cruz Mountain community; residents on alert

Cal Fire investigators and crews have been patrolling an area of the Santa Cruz Mountains in Santa Clara County where several suspicious fires erupted over the last week and a half.

Residents who live in the Aldercroft Heights area near Old Santa Cruz Road had to evacuate during one of the fires on Friday.

"The biggest concern was if everyone was going to be safe, we had to get animals out and everything," said resident Rob Maple. "But then you start thinking about losing everything. It's obviously happened with a lot of people in the mountains, but yeah, it's very scary."

The fires were all put out quickly and kept to less than two acres each

"The weather was in our favor, we didn't have the erratic winds. [Santa Clara] County Fire had a lot of resources close by and they were able to make access very quickly and control the fires in a very short amount of time," said Capt. Matt Mokhtarian.

The Fire Department posted notices of the suspected arsons with a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. The department also held an informational community meeting where 100 people attended.

For some longtime residents, what's happening now is like a flashback to the Lexington Hills Fire which devastated this same area in 1985.

"We almost lost our houses. Some of my favorite neighbors saved our houses," said a resident named Lorraine.

The Lexington Hills Fire was determined to be an arson. Now, neighbors are worried the same thing could happen again.

"Someone is lurking, someone's trying," said Lorraine. "They won't give up and we don't want to just sit there and let it happen."

It is a beautiful, steep and rugged mountain community, but now a community on high alert.

Cal Fire has taken the lead on the investigation with assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department.