Investigators look for clues following suspicious South Bay fires Cal Fire investigators are patroling Old Santa Cruz Road where several suspicious fires erupted over the last week and a half. Len Ramirez reports. (8-1-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv