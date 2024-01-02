Arrests made in killing of Oakland officer brings some relief to his community

On Tuesday night, there was a sense of relief for many in Oakland, as several people are behind bars after the killing of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le.

"That means they no longer are on the street, robbing people, hurting businesses, or killing folks," said Carl Chan, the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation. "Officer Le had contributed so much to our community."

He said Officer Le was a part of the Oakland community, on-duty and off-duty.

"It leaves a pretty big scar for all of us," Chan said.

His cultural knowledge helped break down barriers, especially in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, said Chan.

"They felt like someone was looking out for them," said Dr. Jennifer Tran, the president of the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce. "He was one of those officers who'd give you his card and say, 'Hey this is my cell phone, call me whenever you want.' And for a community that doesn't feel represented - to receive that, I mean, on a sad note to share, but they didn't stop calling him."

Le was working undercover and responded to a burglary in progress of a suspected illegal marijuana grow-house. He was shot and killed when the suspects tried to get away. At least seven people have been arrested, and more arrests are imminent, police sources tell CBS News Bay Area.

"I have talked to so many people, people are very concerned about when the case goes to the DA," said Chan.

After the shooting, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price released a statement offering her condolences to the family, saying her office, "stands ready to prosecute whoever is responsible and hold them accountable for killing this officer."

Chan said the community wants justice for Officer Le, his family, for the people of Oakland he served, and to ensure the people responsible don't harm again.

"We will be there for the family, but we want to make sure justice is served," he said. "When people commit crimes, there has to be consequences."

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber plans to have a community vigil later this week.