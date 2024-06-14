Watch CBS News
Crime

Armed robbery suspect allegedly rams Oakland police car during pursuit

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland police say armed robbery suspect rammed their patrol car during pursuit
Oakland police say armed robbery suspect rammed their patrol car during pursuit 00:39

An armed robbery suspect is facing even more serious charges after police said he rammed into one of their cruisers trying to escape officers in pursuit Friday morning. 

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Foster Ave. and Bernhardt Dr. near I-880. Police were trying to stop the suspect who was wanted for stealing about $400 from a smoke shop in San Leandro. 

The suspect, identified by authorities as Christopher Cardenas, drove into a marked OPD patrol car. He's also facing child endangerment charges. There were passengers in his car, including a woman and three children between the ages of 10 and 15. Luckily, no one was injured in the collision.

The case is now being turned over to the San Leandro Police Department for further investigation.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 5:50 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.