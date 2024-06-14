Armed robbery suspect allegedly rams Oakland police car during pursuit

An armed robbery suspect is facing even more serious charges after police said he rammed into one of their cruisers trying to escape officers in pursuit Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Foster Ave. and Bernhardt Dr. near I-880. Police were trying to stop the suspect who was wanted for stealing about $400 from a smoke shop in San Leandro.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Christopher Cardenas, drove into a marked OPD patrol car. He's also facing child endangerment charges. There were passengers in his car, including a woman and three children between the ages of 10 and 15. Luckily, no one was injured in the collision.

The case is now being turned over to the San Leandro Police Department for further investigation.