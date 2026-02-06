Bank employee among 3 arrested in series of Marin County home invasion robberies of cash withdrawals

A bank employee was among three people arrested in a series of armed home invasion robberies in Marin County of people who had withdrawn large amounts of cash, authorities said.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Novato Police Department said that dispatchers received a 911 call on the afternoon of January 14 from a man who reported being robbed at gunpoint at his home in central Novato. Officers responded and learned the masked gunman had stolen a large sum of cash that the victim had just withdrawn from a bank in the city. The victim was not hurt.

During the investigation, detectives learned of two other similar robberies in the county that the Sheriff's Office and the San Rafael Police Department were investigating. They worked together to identify the suspect as 30-year-old San Pablo resident Alexander Cunningham, police said.

The detectives also learned that learned Cunningham conspired to commit the Novato robbery with Vallejo residents Danielle Torres, 29, and Alexis Flores, 25, police said. It was also discovered that one of the suspects was a bank employee during all three robberies, according to police, and jail records show Flores as the suspect who works at a bank.

Marin County home invasion robbery evidence Novato Police Department

On Thursday, Marin County SWAT officers, crisis negotiators and crime scene investigators served arrest and search warrants at two homes in Vallejo, while the sheriff's deputies served warrants at a San Pablo home. Police said all three suspects were arrested and evidence from the robberies was found, including an unserialized "ghost" gun.

The three suspects face multiple charges, including robbery and conspiracy. Jail records show both Flores and Cunningham are also charged with child cruelty, while Flores is additionally charged with cruelty toward a dependent adult with likely great bodily injury.

Each of the suspects is currently being held at the Marin County Main Jail as of Friday morning.