Businesses near APEC summit in San Francisco say security protocols present challenges

SAN FRANCISCO – While the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is supposed to help boost San Francisco's economy, the extra levels of security in some neighborhoods have store owners worried that it could hamper business instead.

The city continues to prepare for the conference, which runs from November 11-17. Residents who live and work inside this perimeter say they continue to have doubts.

Manuel Ramirez is the owner of Bonchon, located inside of the Metreon off of 4th Street.

"We been at the Metreon for about 12 years," said Ramirez.

The owner of the family-owned establishment told CBS News Bay Area said they need the city to help them figure out how to keep their business going.

Ramirez feels when the city agreed to host APEC it did not fully consider businesses like his.

"Our main revenue streams of the regular customer base that live and work here, as well as the third-party delivery drivers: DoorDash, Uber Eats," said Ramirez.

The Korean takeout said because they will be in the security zone, getting the necessary deliveries and even personnel, presents challenges.

"What will it be like going through what they are calling airport-type security checkpoints to get into here and provide ID?" said Ramirez. "This is the restaurant industry and San Francisco is a sanctuary city, people are very concerned having to show government ID to get into an area."

Mayor London Breed addressed these concerns at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Ultimately the Secret Service is making this decision for the protection of the many of the leaders that are visiting," said Breed.

Her response to the concerns left many residents and businesses impacted by the shutdown unsatisfied.

On Wednesday, CBS News Bay Area caught up with the mayor to ask what the city is going to do to help them.

"There will still be people who are able to come to the area. Whether they are coming for work, whether they live there. But also a lot of the convention goers are going to still be walking around the area, stopping in some of the bars, restaurants, the stores. So our hope is that they will consider remaining open," said Breed.

Ramirez says hearing the city say they think this is going to work out, isn't enough.

"If the city is really sincere in wanting us to stay open during APEC, there needs to be some outreach to the businesses within the perimeter and operating with the captive population in this bubble," Ramirez said. "Maybe it could be a meal voucher program with the volunteers and security and staff for APEC and also outreach with local restaurants."

He says he and the other shops located inside are remaining hopeful that the conference is a big success for everyone.

An interactive map that shows street closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian entry points into restricted areas due to APEC is available online, while the SFMTA has set up a special page of its website dedicated to the traffic detours and Muni lines impacted by the conference. Additional information is available at www.sf.gov/APEC.