Hope, skepticism for long-term transformation as San Francisco cleans up streets for APEC

SAN FRANCISCO — As San Francisco prepares to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, crews has made a noticeable effort to clean up city streets. With the transformation, some are asking why can't it look like this all the time?

Rene Colorado, the brain behind The Tenderloin Merchant, is basking in the positive changes, heralding a cleaner and safer city.

"I had seen an increase in cleanliness and patrol, so I welcome it, and I'm excited for APEC, and I'm excited to have a once-in-a-lifetime event like that come to our city," Colorado said.

The Tenderloin, located in close proximity to the Moscone Center, is a district historically battling an unfavorable image. However, according to Colorado, APEC's impact won't be confined to the conference itself.

"An event like APEC is not only gonna benefit the conference itself, but we're gonna get a lot of trickledown for the rest of San Francisco, including the Tenderloin," he explained.

A recent stroll down Larkin Street revealed a comprehensive operation underway — street sweeping, increased police presence, and efforts to clear encampments. This proactive approach is mirrored in other parts of the city.

United Nations Plaza, once known for caution, now boasts a new skateboard park, an outdoor cafe with ping pong tables, chess boards, and vibrant greenery. However, not everyone is sold on the city's makeover.

Josh Robertson, an unhoused resident with more than three years on the streets, sees it as a temporary facelift.

"I just don't understand why it took so long…it's almost like a facelift…it doesn't stay. It's a temporary fix…I think," he skeptically expressed.

In Josh's view, the usual scene involves drug activities and a makeshift marketplace, and the recent transformation is hard for him to trust.

"It's usually full of drug addicts…people selling goods, stolen goods…like a normal marketplace, but they've made such a big deal in the last two weeks....it looks different…it's nice, I like it, but it's not gonna stay like this," he remarked.

Despite skepticism, San Francisco Public Works employees, Park Rangers, and Police officers are working to maintain the newfound cleanliness.

"The county trying to impress…like trying to make it look like they're doing their part to make the city look better, but I don't think it's gonna stay like this," Josh opined.

As the city gears up for APEC, the big question lingers — will the positive changes endure beyond the summit?

"It's fake...but I hope they stick with it and keep an eye on it….that'd be cool," says Josh.

"We're gonna see positives…I mean we're seeing cleaner streets and more revenue for small businesses…I love it," concludes Colorado.