Antioch woman charged in shooting death of next-door neighbor

ANTIOCH -- An Antioch woman is facing a felony murder charge with an enhancement for allegedly shooting and killing her next-door neighbor during an argument last week, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Antioch homicide suspect Serico Justice Antioch Police Department

Serico Justice, 37, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $2 million bail and is awaiting arraignment for allegedly killing 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis.

Police said they received calls about a fight at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.

Justice allegedly armed herself with a handgun prior to the altercation. She allegedly shot Willis once in the head during the argument. Willis later died that day at a hospital.

Willis is facing one count of felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez, prosecutors said.