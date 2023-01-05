Antioch woman charged in shooting death of next-door neighbor
ANTIOCH -- An Antioch woman is facing a felony murder charge with an enhancement for allegedly shooting and killing her next-door neighbor during an argument last week, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.
Serico Justice, 37, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $2 million bail and is awaiting arraignment for allegedly killing 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis.
Police said they received calls about a fight at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.
Justice allegedly armed herself with a handgun prior to the altercation. She allegedly shot Willis once in the head during the argument. Willis later died that day at a hospital.
Willis is facing one count of felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez, prosecutors said.
