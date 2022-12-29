Antioch neighborhood altercation ends with fatal shooting

ANTIOCH -- A heated altercation between two female Antioch neighbors ended with one of the women dead and the other booked into county jail on murder charges.

Antioch police said its dispatch center began receiving 9-1-1 calls regarding a shooting in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Arriving officers discovered Hannisha Willis lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance but succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and learned that prior to the shooting, there was a physical altercation between Willis and her neighbor Serico Justice.

Prior to the physical altercation, Justice had allegedly armed herself with a firearm, which she retrieved from her home.

During the fight, detectives said, the firearm went off and struck Willis in the head. They were able to recovered the suspected firearm used in the homicide.

Justice was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for homicide.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," Antioch police said in a news release. "The members of the Antioch Police Department extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannisha Willis."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email: dgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.