Weekend shooting injures 9-year-old boy in Antioch; teen arrested

A teen has been arrested after a 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Antioch over the weekend, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 300 block of Sunset Drive, near Highway 4, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the boy, who had been struck by gunfire.

Officers provided medical aid to the 9-year-old until Contra Costa County firefighters arrived. The boy was taken to a local hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Following an investigation, police identified a 17-year-old male suspect, who was taken into custody. Police did not release the suspect's name due to his age.

Anyone with additional information is asked to email Antioch Police at tips@antiochca.gov.