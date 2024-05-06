Antioch neighborhood told to shelter in place as police seek suspect

Antioch police said shortly before 2 p.m. Monday that they are actively searching for a wanted subject in the area of Gentrytown Drive, Jefferson Way, and Monroe and Madison courts.

Police ask anyone living in the area to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows. They will provide updates as soon as they have additional information.

Authorities ask residents to stay off the phone and don't call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Carlos Palacios. He's described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Police ask people to stay indoors until told otherwise. Anyone who sees Palacios or suspicions activity can call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.