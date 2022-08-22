Watch CBS News
Antioch mayor: 10% of city's police force under criminal investigation

ANTIOCH -- The Antioch Police Department has eight of its officers currently under investigation by federal and county prosecutors, Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced Monday.

Thorpe said at a press conference the officers are on administrative leave because of the investigations. The eight are 15% of the city's 57 patrol officers and 10% of the overall police force.

A criminal grand jury has been impaneled, which could then increase the number of officers under investigation. The mayor was recently asked to meet with the new leadership of the police union.

"it became more and more clear to me that at that meeting that our police officers need stable and steadfast leadership," said Thorpe.

Thorpe said the city has expedited the appointment of its permanent chief of police and city manager. Interim City Manager Con Johnson and interim Police Chief Dr. Steve Ford will now serve in their roles permanently.  

The mayor did not provide additional details on the investigations of the police officers.

"As always, this is an ongoing investigation. And so, we want to respect that process," said Thorpe. "But I understand the community's frustration in wanting answers to these issues."

In March, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced a criminal investigation involving officers with both the Pittsburg and Antioch police departments. Prosecutors said the investigation involves a "broad range of offenses" and "crimes of moral turpitude" but no further details about the offenses were available.

The DA's office went on to say a review of active and closed cases involving the officers under investigation will be necessary to determine if those cases are compromised.

