Antioch man charged with killing unborn baby in stabbing of pregnant woman, children

ANTIOCH – A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder and other felonies for stabbing his pregnant partner and her two children in Antioch last weekend, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Bartley Hall is accused of the stabbing reported March 18 at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue. Antioch police responded and found the 35-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl with stab wounds.

All three were taken to a hospital and the attack resulted in the death of the woman's unborn baby, prosecutors said.

Officers saw Hall's vehicle leaving the complex and pursued it into Solano County, where Hall allegedly collided with another vehicle in Suisun City and then fled on foot. He was eventually arrested with assistance from Solano County sheriff's deputies.

Hall is charged with murder for the death of the fetus, as well as three counts of attempted murder against the woman and her children. He also faces charges of child abuse, domestic abuse, fleeing from police, driving the wrong way in traffic, and misdemeanor hit-and-run, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He made his initial appearance in court Friday and is set for further arraignment on April 7. He remains in lieu of bail set at more than $5 million