Antioch police identify man suspected in stabbing of pregnant woman, kids

PIX Now -- Monday evening headlines from the KPIX newsroom

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Monday released the identity of a man suspected of stabbing a pregnant woman and two children on Saturday.

Bartley Hall, 37, of Antioch, is charged with three felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of evading a police officer, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue in which people were being stabbed, police said.

Officers discovered three people there suffering from stab wounds: a 35-year-old pregnant woman, a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals. Two of them were in critical condition as of Saturday.

As officers arrived, they noticed a vehicle fleeing from the neighborhood at a high rate of speed. One officer pursued the vehicle, which was eventually involved in a collision in Solano County.

The alleged driver of that car, Hall, was arrested.

Police said the stabbings were isolated incidents and posed no threat to the public, but they have not released any information about a motive or any circumstances surrounding the crimes.