Suspect in deadly Antioch shooting of 20-year-old woman arrested in San Diego

A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Antioch earlier this year has been arrested in Southern California, police said.

In an update on Friday, Antioch Police said 21-year-old Zahvon Hopson was arrested in San Diego, by the Special Investigations Unit of San Diego Police. The arrest, nearly 500 miles away from Antioch, came two days after police urged the public for information to help find Hopson.

"Antioch Police Department would like to thank our partners at San Diego Police Department for their assistance in apprehending this dangerous individual," the department said.

Zahvon Hopson, who is suspected in a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Antioch on Feb. 19, 2026. Antioch Police Department

Hopson is accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman on the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive on the evening of Feb. 19. Police said they were able to identify the suspect through a combination of video surveillance, witness statements and forensic evidence.

Jail records show Hopson is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility. Police said the case is expected to be filed with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office this week.