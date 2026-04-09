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Antioch police seek suspect in deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Police in Antioch are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman in February.

The department on Wednesday identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zahvon Hopson. He is accused of shooting the victim on the evening of Feb. 19 on the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers located the victim with at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid, but she died at the scene.

Police said they were able to identify Hopson as the suspect through a combination of video surveillance, witness statements and forensic evidence.

zahvon-hopson-antioch-040926.jpg
Zahvon Hopson, who is suspected in a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Antioch on Feb. 19, 2026. Antioch Police Department

In a statement Wednesday, police said Hopson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Hopson in public or has information about his location is urged to call 911 immediately.

Police also warned anyone who may be helping Hopson to evade authorities may be arrested for being an accessory. Authorities are also urging Hopson to peacefully surrender.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Shaffer of Antioch Police over email or by calling 925-779-6944.

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