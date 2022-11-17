Antioch hires interim police chief Steven Ford to fill role permanently

Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – The city of Antioch made interim police chief Steven Ford the city's permanent chief, officials announced Wednesday.

"Chief Ford has 32 years of experience in the industry and has vast experience leading major law enforcement reform efforts at the San Francisco Police Department," Antioch police said on the department's Facebook page. "He came to APD six months ago to serve as interim chief, and during that short time, has had a tremendous impact on our members."

"Chief Ford has instituted several initiatives to bring us to the forefront of policing in our region, and has prioritized continuing education and wellness for all of our staff," police said.

Ford takes over during a difficult time for the department. At least eight of the city's 57 police officers were under investigation earlier this year, according to Mayor Lamar Thorpe. The Contra Costa County District's Attorney's Office has confirmed there are larger ongoing investigations involving the Antioch and neighboring Pittsburg police departments, and that the FBI is involved.

The city said Ford is "building on existing ties with our community and mending those which have become frayed over the years. Among his top goals are developing thoughtful community policing strategies that emphasize partnership with those we serve, improving community trust, supporting the development and well-being of our members, while delivering the highest quality service that exemplifies industry best practices."