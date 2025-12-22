Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 4 in Antioch while fleeing from police

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A person who was running from police in Antioch was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 4 in Antioch on Monday, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. in the number one lane of eastbound Highway 4 at the Somersville Road exit.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all eastbound lanes of Highway 4 following the collision. The CHP said it received word that a pedestrian on the Highway was fleeing on foot from local law enforcement and suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Antioch Highway 4 fatal pedestrian crash
Callifornia Highway Patrol units at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch, December 22, 2025. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue