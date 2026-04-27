Man fatally stabbed during weekend dispute in Antioch home, police say

Police in Antioch are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed during an altercation at home over the weekend.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home on Wilson Court to assist paramedics, following a report of an unresponsive man. EMS personnel said the man was not breathing and despite life-saving efforts died at the scene.

The man's name was not released.

Officers said preliminary information indicates the man became unresponsive during the altercation, which involved another resident. A 47-year-old man who lived at the home was detained and interviewed by detectives.

Police did not provide additional details about the incident. Crime scene investigators, along with the department's Violent Crimes Team are leading the investigation.