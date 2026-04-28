Suspect in fatal Antioch shooting arrested in San Diego, charged with murder

A suspect in the shooting death of an Antioch woman in February was arrested in Southern California earlier this month and charged with murder, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a press statement that 22-year-old Oakland resident Zahvon Hopson was arraigned on Tuesday on a three-count complaint stemming from the Feb. 19 shooting of 20-year-old Dimon Lasly Commodore. The charges include murder, possession of a firearm by a felon with a prior conviction, and unlawful firearm activity, the DA's Office said.

The murder charge carries an enhancement for personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and death, while the unlawful firearm activity count includes special allegations for prior offenses in Contra Costa and Alameda counties the office said.

On the night of the shooting, the Antioch Police Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:17 p.m. and arrived at an apartment on Sycamore between Somersville Road and L Street to find Commodore with two gunshot wounds. She died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Earlier this month, police identified Hopson as the suspect in the shooting and asked for the public's help in locating him. The DA's Office said after an extensive search, Hopson was located in San Diego and arrested on April 10.

Hopson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday and denied all charges, waiving his right to a speedy trial, the office said. His preliminary hearing date was pending.

He is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $2,190,000 bail.