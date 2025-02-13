Man killed in overnight shooting near Highway 4 in Antioch

Police in Antioch have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive, near Highway 4, on reports of a shooting around 10:25 p.m. When police arrived, they found a victim who had been shot at least once.

The officers rendered aid to the victim, who was later taken to a local hospital. Police said he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as a 23-year-old man, but his name has not been released by authorities. Additional details about the shooting or potential suspects were not immediately available.

Police said Thursday that the department's Investigations Bureau consisting of crime scene investigators and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cox of the Antioch Police Department at 925-481-8147 or over email.