Watch CBS News
Crime

Antioch police find over 50 shell casings after drive-by shooting

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Antioch neighborhood dealing with gun violence meets with incoming mayor
Antioch neighborhood dealing with gun violence meets with incoming mayor 03:42

Police in Antioch are searching for a suspected shooter after more than 50 bullet casings were found following an apparent drive-by shooting near a donut shop Monday night.

Shortly after 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Frances Drive near Contra Loma Boulevard following multiple 911 calls of shots being fired in the area. When police arrived, they found at least 53 expended shell casings.

Officers canvassed the area and located at least three vehicles struck by gunfire in the parking lot of Peter Piper Donuts on Contra Loma Blvd. The south side of the shop was also struck.

On St. Frances Drive, two parked vehicles which were unoccupied were also struck by gunfire.

As of Monday night, no gunshot victims were located or had come forward.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects or suspect vehicles.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.