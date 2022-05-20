Watch CBS News
Crime

Antioch Police: Man targeted in robbery fatally shoots suspect in self-defense

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

ANTIOCH – A 37-year-old man is dead after being shot in self-defense by another man who he had allegedly tried to rob at an Antioch apartment complex early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 3:31 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 2100 block of Lemontree Way and determined via interviews and evidence at the scene that the 37-year-old had tried to force a 29-year-old man into an apartment in order to rob him, but the younger man had a firearm and shot him in self-defense, according to police.

The 37-year-old man returned fire, striking the 29-year-old in the lower body. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released. The 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

                   Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or rgerber@antiochca.gov. 

First published on May 20, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.