Antioch Police: Man targeted in robbery fatally shoots suspect in self-defense

ANTIOCH – A 37-year-old man is dead after being shot in self-defense by another man who he had allegedly tried to rob at an Antioch apartment complex early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 3:31 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 2100 block of Lemontree Way and determined via interviews and evidence at the scene that the 37-year-old had tried to force a 29-year-old man into an apartment in order to rob him, but the younger man had a firearm and shot him in self-defense, according to police.

The 37-year-old man returned fire, striking the 29-year-old in the lower body. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released. The 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or rgerber@antiochca.gov.