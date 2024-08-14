Wanted Antioch man suspected in attempted murders, animal cruelty arrested

Police in Antioch arrested a 23-year-old man on what the department called a "laundry list" of suspected crimes including attempted murder and animal cruelty, a press statement said Tuesday.

On Aug. 7 just before midnight, an officer was patrolling near Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Boulevard when he saw an Infiniti doing donuts in an intersection. As the officer approached, the car took off at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked vehicle on Cortez Court. Police were able to detain suspect Francisco Hernandez at the scene.

The Infiniti was allegedly reported as stolen, and Hernandez had two warrants out for his arrest--one for attempted murder and one for animal cruelty.

According to police, Hernadez allegedly shot and killed a friend's dog during a dispute on July 15 in the 2300 block of Cypress Street.

The next day, he allegedly shot a person during a vehicle burglary near Lucena Way and Lopez Drive. On July 31, he again allegedly shot someone during an attempted vehicle theft in the 3800 block of Rockford Drive. Then on Aug. 1, he allegedly shot another person after a dispute in the 2200 block of San Jose Drive. In all instances, Hernandez fled the scene.

On Monday, detectives presented this case to the district attorney's office with recommended charges including two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a firearm, animal cruelty and vehicle theft.

Hernandez is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $11.7 million, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office.

His next court date is Aug. 27.