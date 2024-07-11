Antioch animal shelter waives adoption fees through July amid overcrowding

As part of a national Empty the Shelters campaign, Antioch Animal Services will waive pet adoption fees through the month of July.

Of the 187 animals currently housed at the municipal shelter, about 50 cats and dogs are available for adoption.

Cat Cottle, Antioch Animal Services supervisor, suggested hard economic times have led to an influx of surrendered or stray animals.

"We're in the midst of an overwhelming crisis right now," Cottle said. "We're seeing a lot of people that are struggling to feed themselves, and then feeding their animals is a secondary struggle."

The heightened number of surrenders and strays also appears to follow the adoption frenzy that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were home to care for them, Cottle continued.

"I think what we're seeing now is that sort of unruly teenage dog that was adopted as a puppy during that three-year period," she explained. "They didn't get training, or they were used to somebody being home all day, and they now have separation anxiety. It's hard to pinpoint it, but it does seem like we're getting a lot of under-socialized dogs."

To ease financial burdens and prevent more surrenders, Antioch Animal Services offers free pet food to owners, along with free vaccine and microchip clinics. The next first-come, first-served clinic will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Antioch Police Department, which shares a facility with the shelter at 300 L St.

Cottle said many people come into the shelter with a type of pet in mind—usually based on looks—and often leave with someone they weren't expecting.

"Our staff will pair them up with animals based on what fits their personality or lifestyle," she explained. "We'll always counsel people. We'll always talk to them and offer a lot of post-adoption help."

Antioch Animal Services is also looking for foster families to help create more space. Ideally, Cottle said, the shelter would house only 32 dogs and 54 cats, but with the 187 animals currently on-site, many are doubled up in kennels. Overcrowding can lead to distress among the animals and euthanasia, she explained.

The free adoption opportunity this month is thanks to a Bissell Pet Foundation sponsorship that helps offset costs to participating shelters across the nation.

Founder Cathy Bissell launched the Empty the Shelters campaign in 2016 with the ultimate goal of getting animals out of shelters and into homes.

"We're finding that with these hard times right now, with shelters being overcrowded, this is really drawing people into the shelter to try and help save lives," Bissell said. "We're seeing the results across the country—what the Empty the Shelters is doing to help shelters move pets—and we're really proud of it."