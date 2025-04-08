Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Antioch 3-year-old dies in what police say was an accidental shooting

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 4-8-25
PIX Now evening edition 4-8-25 08:52

A 3-year-old toddler in Antioch died Tuesday evening in what appears to be a self-inflicted accidental shooting, Antioch police said.

At around 6 p.m., police were called and told that a 3-year-old had accidentally shot themselves in the face. 

Officers responded to the scene at a Clearbrook Road home, The child was pronounced deceased. 

Police said that it appeared the self-inflicted shooting was accidental. 

"This is a heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time," the release issued by the Antioch Police Department read.

Authorities said additional details regarding the incident would be shared as they become available. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.