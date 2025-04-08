Antioch 3-year-old dies in what police say was an accidental shooting

A 3-year-old toddler in Antioch died Tuesday evening in what appears to be a self-inflicted accidental shooting, Antioch police said.

At around 6 p.m., police were called and told that a 3-year-old had accidentally shot themselves in the face.

Officers responded to the scene at a Clearbrook Road home, The child was pronounced deceased.

Police said that it appeared the self-inflicted shooting was accidental.

"This is a heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time," the release issued by the Antioch Police Department read.

Authorities said additional details regarding the incident would be shared as they become available.