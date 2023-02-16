Antioch 19-year-old charged with murder in January fatal shooting

ANTIOCH -- A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in an Antioch liquor store parking lot in January.

Antioch police said Corey Hill was being in held in county jail on $2 million bail after being charged with murder and the sentencing enhancement of using a firearm.

Hill was already being held for an unrelated matter in Orinda.

The shooting took place on Jan. 17 at approximately 10:45 a.m. The Antioch police dispatch center received multiple calls at that time regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store located at 1108 Sycamore Drive. The callers advised there was someone shot at the location.

Officers immediately responded and located a male in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned that prior to the shooting there was a dispute between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene. It was a targeted incident and the public was not at risk.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective Cox at jcox@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.