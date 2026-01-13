Suspect in Antioch shooting that injured 11-year-old girl turns himself in, police say

A man suspected in an Antioch shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl earlier this month has turned himself in to authorities, police said.

According to the Antioch Police Department, 23-year-old Ryan Hardy self-surrendered to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office on Monday. Jail records show Hardy in custody at the San Francisco County Jail as of Tuesday.

Hardy is suspected in a shooting at an apartment complex on the 3900 block of Delta Fair Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 5. The girl, who was sitting in her family's vehicle, sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Police and fire department personnel rendered aid to the girl. She was taken to Children's Hospital Oakland, where she was listed in stable condition.

Two days later, police identified Hardy as a suspect and identified several people who they said assisted Hardy in evading law enforcement.

In an update following Hardy's arrest, investigators said the shooting appears to have occurred because of a "misidentification of the intended target." Detectives also determined the victim and her family were not involved in any criminal activity.

Police said the case against Hardy is expected to be filed with the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office later this week.