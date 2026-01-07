Watch CBS News
Antioch police identify person suspected of shooting 11-year-old girl

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The person suspected of shooting an 11-year-old girl in Antioch was identified by police on Wednesday.

Police said they are searching for 23-year-old Ryan Hardy, and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hardy is suspected of shooting a girl in the head on Monday while she was sitting in her family's vehicle. Police said the girl and her family appear not to have been the intended targets.

She was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police also said they have identified several people who helped Hardy escape from officers and that they, along with anyone else who helps, could be arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

"Hardy is also encouraged to peacefully surrender to the Antioch Police Department," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 925-481-8147. 

