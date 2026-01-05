11-year-old girl shot in Antioch while inside moving vehicle

A girl sitting inside her family's vehicle in Antioch was shot by an apparent stray bullet on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at the Delta View apartment complex on Delta Fair Boulevard at about 12:38 p.m. The Antioch Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the complex and learned an 11-year-old girl had been shot in the head while inside a vehicle.

The vehicle left the premises and drove to a nearby shopping center parking lot, where multiple callers reported the vehicle's location, police said. Officers found the girl still inside the vehicle and began first aid until personnel from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived. She was taken to Children's Hospital in Oakland, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said the initial investigation indicated the victim was in the passenger seat of the family vehicle as it was exiting the parking lot, and that the family does not appear to have been the intended targets.

There was no suspect information available.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or at jcox@antiochca.gov.