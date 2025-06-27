Man who allegedly shot at deputies in Napa County arrested after 7-hour standoff

A man who allegedly shot at deputies in Napa County during a seven-hour standoff in the community of Angwin was arrested early Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began Thursday at about 8:45 p.m. on Tobin Avenue, west of White Cottage Road N. and north of Keyes Avenue. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the home; before they arrived, a fight happened between residents, and someone shot a gun inside the home.

Witnesses told deputies that 54-year-old Angwin resident Luis Armando Alvarado discharged the firearm inside the home. Everyone inside the home escaped safely while Alvarado remained barricaded inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

Luis Armando Alvarado Napa County Sheriff's Office

During the negotiations to resolve the standoff, Alvarado fired multiple rounds at deputies positioned on the perimeter of the house, the office said. A sheriff's SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and officers with the Napa and St. Helena Police Departments also responded to the scene.

Other nearby residents were evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the standoff continued for some seven hours. Eventually, SWAT officers shot less-than-lethal munitions into the residence, and Alvarado was taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Friday.

Alvarado was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries to officers or residents.