Amazon in Richmond prepares for Cyber Monday with hiring of over 100 seasonal workers

RICHMOND — Every day over 100,000 packages are shipped out of the Amazon Same Day Delivery Fulfillment center in Richmond.

And during this holiday season, they are seeing a massive volume of orders.

Jamie Pope is the site leader at this location and told KPIX it has only been open for a year, and they are expecting to see similarly high numbers for Cyber Monday too.

"We push our normal volume, but we train all year for this," said Pope.

And to meet demand they have hired over 100 seasonal workers. For some, that could lead to a new career.

Anette Curiel, a single mom of three, said she started her career with Amazon as a seasonal employee but now is full time.

"It's busy, but it's not something that's not impossible to do," said Curiel.

On the floor workers like Curiel can be found working side by side with robots to process orders. KPIX asked what the future of the Amazon site looks like, and Pope said to be faster and faster.

If you haven't done your Cyber Monday shopping yet, you have until 12 a.m. PST to get it done.