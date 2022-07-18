Latest vegetation fire in Pittsburg burns at least 30 acres near homes
PITTSBURG -- A vegetation fire was burning Monday in a Pittsburg neighborhood, the latest in a series of fires in the area.
The Alta Fire was burning in the area of the 3900 block of Alta Vista Circle. As of 1 p.m., the fire had burned at least 30 acres and firefighters were working to protect structures, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).
Crews from Con Fire and Cal Fire were fighting the fire with the help of helicopter water drops.
The fire was within a couple of miles south of several vegetation fires that burned in the area of Golf Club Road, just south of W. Leland Road, which burned at least 11 acres overnight.
The cause of the fires was not known.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
for more features.