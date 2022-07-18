Latest vegetation fire in Pittsburg burns at least 30 acres near homes

Vegetation fire burns west of Alta Vista Circle in Pittsburg, July 18, 2023. CBS

PITTSBURG -- A vegetation fire was burning Monday in a Pittsburg neighborhood, the latest in a series of fires in the area.

The Alta Fire was burning in the area of the 3900 block of Alta Vista Circle. As of 1 p.m., the fire had burned at least 30 acres and firefighters were working to protect structures, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).

@AltaFire your CCCFPD firefighters along with CalFire are protecting structures in the area of 3900 Alta Vista Court in Pittsburg. Aerial attacks in progress and currently at 30 acres — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 18, 2022

Crews from Con Fire and Cal Fire were fighting the fire with the help of helicopter water drops.

The fire was within a couple of miles south of several vegetation fires that burned in the area of Golf Club Road, just south of W. Leland Road, which burned at least 11 acres overnight.

The cause of the fires was not known.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.