Vegetation fires burn 11 acres in Pittsburg overnight
PITTSBURG -- Multiple vegetation fires burned overnight in Pittsburg Monday before fire crews were able to contain them.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District tweeted at 2:08 a.m. about the fires burning off Golf Club Road south of W. Leland Road.
The fires reached two alarms and burned about 11 acres before they were contained.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fires was not known.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.