Alleged San Francisco serial harasser Bill Hobbs faces additional charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man accused of groping and assaulting at least 14 women was facing additional charges Wednesday after six new victims have come forward since his arrest.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she was adding three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault to the list of charges she had previously filed against the 34-year-old William "Bill" Hobbs.

Hobbs was arrested on Oct. 14 just hours after a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued a warrant for the suspect.

Hobbs had pleaded not guilty to the original charges filed in the case -- one count of felony false imprisonment, six counts of misdemeanor battery, two counts of misdemeanor assault, four counts of misdemeanor public nuisance and three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

He currently is being held without bail after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Marisa Chun denied his request to be released to live with his mother in Bakersfield

"I would like to thank the courageous women and witnesses who came forward to share their stories and the San Francisco Police Department for their ongoing work in this investigation which has now yielded additional charges for Hobbs," Jenkins said in a news release. "We will do everything in our power to hold Hobbs accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for all of his victims."

San Francisco police said that Hobbs was identified as a suspect in a series of assaults in the city that began in September after interviews with witnesses and victims indicated the same person was responsible.

In many of the cases of harassment, Hobbs would inappropriately touch the victim before fleeing the scene. Believing the incidents to be related based on the description of the individual and behavior exhibited, a joint investigation was launched by the SFPD Special Victims Unit and General Work Unit.

Investigators conducted several follow-up interviews with victims and witnesses in addition to canvassing known crime scenes for videos, photos, and other evidence that would help connect each incident. Working with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, authorities were able to connect Hobbs to 14 separate incidents.

Prosecutors from the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit worked closely with members of the San Francisco Police Department to bring the case against Hobbs.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.