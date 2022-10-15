San Francisco man accused of harassing over a dozen women arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect accused of harassing over a dozen women during the past two months, include multiple incidents of sexual battery.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The arrest came hours after a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for the suspect -- identified as 34-year-old San Francisco resident William "Bill" Hobbs -- on multiple charges including felony false imprisonment, six counts of battery, two counts of assault, four counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery.

The charges stemmed from a series of suspicious incidents involving the initially unknown white male beginning in September where the subject would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances towards them.

The San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced the warrant earlier in the day and encouraged anyone who saw Hobbs to contact authorities.

Friday shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers received a tip that Hobbs was on the 3200 block of Van Ness Avenue. Park Police were able to locate and detain Hobbs before SFPD Officers arrived and took him into custody without further incident.

In many of the cases of harassment, Hobbs would inappropriately touch the victim before fleeing the scene. Believing the incidents to be related based on the description of the individual and behavior exhibited, a joint investigation was launched by the SFPD Special Victims Unit and General Work Unit.

Investigators conducted several follow-up interviews with victims and witnesses in addition to canvassing known crime scenes for videos, photos, and other evidence that would help connect each incident. Working with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, authorities were able to connect Hobbs to 14 separate incidents.

Though Hobbs is currently in custody, police said this is an open and active investigation. Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Hobbs or might have information related to the investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.