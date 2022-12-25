Watch CBS News
Alleged DUI crash wrecks San Francisco band Hemorage's beloved stage bus

SAN FRANCISCO -- While on their way to a late night gig in San Francisco early Saturday, the San Francisco band Hemorage's unique touring bus was slammed into by an alleged drunk driver.

They had played in Sacramento and were just returning when the crash with a white pickup truck took place at 1:30 a.m.

Aftermath of Our Accident by HemorageTV on YouTube

The impact of the crash left the converted bus that also doubled as a popup stage for the metal band heavily damaged.

One of the band member's required hospital treatment for minor injuries. Others suffered bumps and bruises. Band members said the driver of the truck was detained.

The San Francisco police has not released any details about the crash.  The band has launched a gofundme page to help raise funds to repair the damaged bus.

