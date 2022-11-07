SF North Beach assault victim dies of injuries; Suspect facing manslaughter charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood faces manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries.

The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where officers found the victim on the ground. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, San Francisco police said.



At the time, a witness told police they had seen someone spit on the victim and pointed out a suspect, later identified as Alexis Octavio Meneses, 37.



Meneses was taken into custody on suspicion of misdemeanor battery at that time, and was cited and released.



Investigators later reviewed camera surveillance and developed evidence that Meneses allegedly punched the victim, causing the man to fall and hit his head on the ground. While the man was lying unconscious, Meneses allegedly kicked him multiple times and spit on the victim.



Meneses was arrested Oct. 31 in the 800 block of Bryant Street and booked on suspicion of multiple crimes that include assault likely to cause great bodily injury.



The victim died from his injuries on Nov. 4 at a hospital, police said. His name was not released.



On Monday, a complaint against Meneses was amended to include manslaughter.



While an arrest has been made, the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.