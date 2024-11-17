Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose makes priority landing after auxiliary power unit fails

SAN JOSE – An Alaska Airlines flight into San Jose landed safely after calling for a priority landing Sunday evening, the airliner said.

Crews on Alaska Airlines Flight 1084 from Seattle to San Jose asked for a priority landing after finding the auxiliary power unit, which serves as a redundant source of electric power, failed during their descent, according to the airliner.

The flight, a Boeing 737-900ER, remained fully powered and crews landed safely around 5 p.m. at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

There were 175 people and six crew members onboard at the time and took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Earlier this week, a Southwest flight from Oakland to Reno made an emergency landing in Sacramento due to an illuminated flap warning light during the flight's initial descent.

On Tuesday, another Southwest flight from San Jose returned to the airport after developing engine trouble minutes into the flight.