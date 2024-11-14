Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to Reno makes emergency landing in Sacramento

Southwest Airlines is putting an end to its open seating policy Southwest Airlines is putting an end to its open seating policy 02:13

A Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to Reno was forced to make an emergency landing in Sacramento Wednesday evening, the second such incident involving a Southwest flight from the Bay Area in as many days.

Southwest Flight 4474 departed at 7:17 p.m. from Oakland International Airport for the approximately hour-long flight to Reno-Tahoe International Airport. A spokesperson for Southwest said the crew reported an illuminated flap warning light during the flight's initial descent.

The Boeing 737-800 descended to 4,600 feet before climbing back to 15,900 feet and continuing on to Sacramento International Airport, landing at 8:27 p.m., according to tracking data from FlightAware.

Southwest said the crew followed its procedures and landed safely in Sacramento. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the incident.

On Tuesday, a Southwest flight from San Jose to Burbank was forced to return to San Jose after developing engine trouble just minutes into the flight.

Southwest Flight 2395 left Mineta San Jose International Airport at 8:05 a.m. on its way to Hollywood Burbank Airport, landing back in San Jose at 8:40 a.m.

The 737-700 was removed from service pending a maintenance assessment.

No injuries were reported in either incident, the airline said.