Southwest Airlines flight from San Jose to Burbank returns to make emergency landing back at SJC

A Southwest Airlines flight from San Jose to Burbank was forced to return to San Jose and make an emergency landing after developing engine trouble just minutes into the flight, authorities said.

Southwest flight 2395 left Mineta San Jose International Airport at 8:05 a.m. on its way to Hollywood Burbank Airport. The airport said it was notified of an inbound flight experiencing an engine issue at 8:40 a.m.

"At 8:56 a.m., the aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power without further incident," said a statement from the airport.

The 737-700 began its return while over San Benito County, according to tracking data from FlightAware. Southwest said the plane returned to San Jose after the crew received an engine maintenance indication after departure.

The aircraft was removed from service pending an assessment by a maintenance crew and Southwest said it accommodated passengers on the next flight to Burbank.

No injuries were reported among the 67 passengers and five crew members, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident.