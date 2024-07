Scene of Highway 680 big rig crash in Alamo

A crash involving two big rigs on Interstate Highway 680 in Alamo temporarily closed all northbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on northbound 680 north of Livorna Road at about 4:10 a.m.

One of the big rigs jackknifed in the collision, blocking all lanes.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened by 6:44 a.m.