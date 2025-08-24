Watch CBS News
Water main break in Alameda impacts some EBMUD customers, floods road

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Some East Bay Municipal Utility District customers may have lost water pressure due to a water main break in Alameda on Sunday. 

The break happened in the area of Webster Street and Buena Vista Avenue, causing flooding and sinkholes to form, the fire department said. 

alameda-water.png
Webster Street in Alameda was flooded after a water main broke on Sunday.  Alameda Fire Department

EBMUD responded to the scene and said it's trying to restore water service to its customers and identify the source of the break. 

Webster Street is closed from Atlantic to Pacific Avenue. 

It's unknown when the road will be reopened and when water services will be restored. 

