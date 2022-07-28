Watch CBS News
Community

Alameda police launch 'Casting with Cops' fishing program for children

By Justin Andrews

/ CBS San Francisco

Alameda police launch 'Casting with Cops' fishing program for children
Alameda police launch 'Casting with Cops' fishing program for children 01:58

ALAMEDA -- The Alameda Police Department is casting a wider net to build trust among the youngest members of the community with an innovative program.

Police officers know strong relationships of mutual trust between cops and the community they serve are critical. It is the core of maintaining public safety and effective policing. 

It's one of the reasons why they have a Community Resource Unit, which has launched a program called Casting with Cops. It's an initiative where 6- to 15-year-olds spend time out on San Francisco Bay fishing, learning about water safety, and just building relationships with police officers.

"This is my first time fishing in Alameda," said 10-year-old Leo Khazri. "It takes a while to catch fish."

"It's just been a really great platform to spend good quality time with kids," said Alameda Police Capt. Matthew McMullen. "They get to experience something new with a police officer that's not in that immediacy of the chaos."

Leo and his father told KPIX 5 they're incredibly grateful for Alameda officers spending their day with them.

"It's super fun. I think it's a great way for Alameda to have people out on boats with kids and teaching them how to fish and stuff like that," said Leo.

McMullen says when people are in trouble, he wants to make sure they're the ones that people trust.   

Justin Andrews
justin-andrews.jpg

Justin Andrews joined the KPIX 5 news team in May 2021. You can catch his reports on the morning and noon newscasts.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 10:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.